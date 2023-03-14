Chinese modernization spurred discussions at home and abroad after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC). That ongoing push for the country's modernization was addressed during this year's "two sessions" and the government laid out specific growth targets during the 20th National Congress.

CGTN America releases "Chinese path to modernization and global opportunity - China's New Vitality".

The program China's New Vitality explored one of the most anticipated documents of China's political season- the government work report.

Some of the highlights of that document are China's GDP growth target, which has been set at around 5% for 2023. The government is also aiming to create 12 million urban jobs this year. The work report emphasizes innovation-driven development as well.

The show features some of the world's foremost experts on China who spoke about the country's investment, economic growth and trade.

Former World Bank Vice President Otaviano Canuto spoke about China's growth recovery and how it will positively impact Latin America.

Former U.S. Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment Robert Hormats also praised China's economic turnaround, saying it's another way of supporting growth in other parts of the world.

JPMorgan Chase & Co China CEO Mark Leung also discussed how China's economy has defied expectations in the past few years.

The program China's New Vitality was also joined by a panel of experts featuring Yan Liang, an economist from Willamette University, William Lee, Chief Economist from the Milken Institute and Ryan Patel, a Senior Fellow from the Drucker School of Management from Claremont University.

They discussed the outlook for China's economy with a focus on how the government has successfully lifted hundreds of millions of people up from poverty. The panel also tackled how China has embraced innovation and the revitalization of the country's rural areas. The experts also addressed China's cooperation globally in its fight against climate change and how its leading the way in that challenge by embracing green energy and renewables.

Click here to view China's New Vitality: https://newsus.cgtn.com/news/2023-03-13/China-s-New-Vitality-Path-to-modernization-global-opportunity-1i98fsbd55K/index.html

