SGA Dental Partners Emerges as Premier Dental Service Organization in the Southeast US

RICHMOND HILL, Ga., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SGA Dental Partners ("SGA"), a Thurston Group portfolio company and premier dental service organization in the Southeast US, is pleased to announce tremendous organic growth and expansion in 2022. During 2022, SGA Dental partnered with 28 practices comprised of 55 total locations and expanded its footprint into seven new states. This growth represented a revenue and EBITDA annual growth rate of greater than 110%. In addition, partnerships under SGA management for greater than a year experienced an organic growth rate of 13%. SGA Dental's performance and growing reputation in the Southeast has positioned the organization to exceed this growth rate in 2023.

"2022 was a transformational year for SGA Dental Partners," said Chief Executive Officer, Jordan DiNola. "Not only did we experience unprecedented growth both organically and through acquisition, but we made major investments in our infrastructure, support staff, and culture to ensure that we are positioned for sustainable growth in 2023 and beyond. I couldn't be prouder of our team; we're building something special."

Patrick J. Haynes III, Chairman and CEO of Thurston Group added, "SGA is the leading dental platform focused on the Southeast United States, uniquely positioned to serve the region. SGA sets itself apart with its commitment to the vibrant communities it calls home and its ability to attract the highest quality of partners joining the platform. We are very excited to continue building on our success in 2023."

SGA's acquisitional growth in 2022 was largely fueled by internal referrals, a strategy that SGA believes is critical to sustainable growth. "We take great pride in delivering a world-class partnership experience," said Dr. Zack Bentley, SGA cofounder and Chief Growth Officer. "And as a result, we have happy partners who encourage their colleagues to join our organization. A warm introduction from an existing partner is the greatest compliment we can receive." Currently, SGA Dental partners with 94 locations in 8 states throughout the Southeast.

SGA Dental's geographic expansion was coupled with growth into specialty services, partnering with 7 periodontist locations in 4 states. SGA leadership is intensely focused on growing its presence in the specialty services, specifically implants and periodontics, in 2023. "We have an incredible group of general practitioner partners throughout the Southeast with a massive referral base and a commitment to the best long-term clinical outcomes for our patients. Our partnership with the best periodontists in the Southeast is a symbiotic relationship and it will enable us to continue to deliver world-class care," said SGA cofounder Dr. Jay Williams.

SGA's strategic shift into periodontist partnerships is championed in large part by its private equity sponsor, Thurston Group, who pioneered the dental specialty market beginning with the founding of Smile Doctors in 2015, US Oral Surgery Management in 2017, and US Endo Partners in 2018. "We have the benefit of tapping into a wealth of knowledge and experience in specialist partnerships through our relationship with Thurston Group. As a result, we are uniquely positioned to provide individualized support to both general practitioners and specialists," said Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Kyle Hollis.

A commitment to best-in-class clinical outcomes and patient experience fuels innovation and investment throughout the SGA Dental organization. The 1,200+ teammates at SGA Dental take great pride in making every patient feel special, a key driver of the current Net Promoter Score (NPS) rating of 87 throughout the organization. "When you treat every patient in your chair like they are part of your family, you want nothing but the best for them and the patient knows they're receiving honest and genuine care. We go the extra mile for our patients and our local communities embrace us because of it," said SGA cofounder Dr. Lake Garner.

