Orlando Holistic Wellness Spa Now Offering Franchise Opportunities

C3 Wellness Spa in Orlando is now open to franchising nationally

ORLANDO - March 13, 2023 - In addition to two Orlando-area locations, C3 Wellness Spa has plans for national growth through franchising. The leading spa in Central Florida provides customized, holistic care to empower its patients to live healthy, active lives.

With years of experience in their corporate locations, the holistic wellness brand concept has developed a proven system to share with future franchisees. Owners Crystal and Marcus Bethea are now proudly part of just four percent of Black-owned franchises in America.

“I'm really proud to have created the trifecta for health, combining holistic wellness, traditional spa, and medi-spa all under one roof,” said founder and CEO Crystal Bethea.

By offering a wide variety of treatments, C3 Wellness Spa offers multiple revenue streams with comprehensive physical and aesthetic wellness solutions. Treatments include massage, physical therapy, acupuncture, IV therapy, salt therapy, hot yoga, and aesthetics. The veteran-owned business also accepts major medical insurance and VA benefits for its massage therapy, physical therapy, IV, and acupuncture patients.

The Betheas dove seriously into holistic care when they saw how nontraditional therapies helped improve the health of their daughter’s chronic lung condition. They now wish to expand access to and knowledge of holistic therapies to families and communities nationwide.

For more information about franchising with C3 Wellness Spa, please visit c3wellnessfranchise.com or contact asnyder@c3wellness.com.

About C3 Wellness Spa

C3 Wellness Spa is the leading holistic wellness spa based in Central Florida, specializing in helping clients achieve rejuvenation and balance through massage treatments, acupuncture, and holistic therapies, as well as offering a wide range of aesthetic services. It offers a variety of wellness solutions to be healthy, look great, and live a well-balanced life. C3 Wellness is proud to support our communities by accepting major medical insurance and VA benefits for massage therapy, physical therapy, IV, and acupuncture patients. The C3 Wellness team strives to deliver the most personal, customized, and unique spa experience for every client.

About Crystal and Marcus Bethea

Crystal Bethea is an army veteran, licensed medical massage therapist, and experienced cosmetologist. She is the founder and CEO of C3 Wellness Spa, which specializes in helping the community and veterans with physical ailments, as well as empowering clients to live healthy, active lives. Inspired by her family of fellow veterans and nurses, Bethea strives to evolve and serve the physical and mental needs of those in her community.

Marcus Bethea is the CFO of C3 Wellness Spa and an expert in insurance billing, practice scaling, and franchising for small medical facilities. Bethea earned his bachelor's degree from N.C. A&T State University. He saw the potential to expand C3’s offerings with physical therapy and acupuncture to provide more comprehensive care to their clients. Coming from a veteran family background, Bethea is an advocate for veteran healthcare and supports C3’s veteran care services.

Media Contact

Company Name: Otter PR

Contact Person: Alaina Chiappone

Email: Send Email

Phone: 800-648-6854

Address:320 1st Ave N Suite 110

City: St. Petersburg

State: Florida

Country: United States

Website: OtterPR.com



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Orlando Holistic Wellness Spa Now Offering Franchise Opportunities