Greenberg Traurig's Pamela A. Madeiros Named to City & State's 2023 'Higher Education Power 100' List

ALBANY, N.Y. (PRWEB) March 13, 2023

Pamela A. Madeiros, a shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Education and Government Law & Policy Practices in Albany, was named to City & State's 2023 "Higher Education Power 100" list for the second consecutive year.

According to City & State, the Higher Education list "recognizes the individuals who are redefining what it means to be a leader in higher education."

According to the publication, "Madeiros has cultivated a niche within education law, focusing on interfacing with the state Education Department's higher education office on such matters as college and university accreditation and degree programs as well as professional license requirements. She also works with special education programs and schools for the deaf across the state. In December, Madeiros was cited by New York City Mayor Eric Adams for her work to expand investment in preschool special education support."

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 44 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 250. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 5.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

