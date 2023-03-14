Haizol Launch 3D Printing Service to Expand their Manufacturing Capabilities to Customers Worldwide

Leading digital manufacturer Haizol has announced an expansion of production capabilities within its global manufacturing service.

LONDON, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To meet increasing demand, Haizol now offer 3D printing on-demand to customers all across the globe, adding to the one-stop shops capabilities from CNC Machining and Injection Molding, to Casting and Stamping. This addition will allow small to medium sized businesses access to top of the range 3D printing technology to produce their parts or products, at a fraction of the cost to manufacture in-house. Through Haizol's extensive network, business of all sizes can benefit from 3D printing capabilities in whichever capacity is needed for them.

Partnering with the best manufacturers in China for additive manufacturing, they deliver custom prototypes and end-use production parts for buyers worldwide. From prototypes to full scale production, 3D parts can be printed on-demand, and at speed.

Haizol's 3D printing services access the best 3D printing machines in the industry. An online service focused on FDM, SLS, MJF and SLA, manufacturing custom projects from prototype to full scale production. With over 40 metals and plastics available, the platform can cater to all kinds of projects. Simply upload a CAD file for an instant quote, and receive manufacturability advice, with fast lead times. All uploads are secure and confidential.

Haizol's manufacturing processes include Prototyping, Molding, Stamping, CNC Machining, Casting, Fabrication and more. Such comprehensive manufacturing capabilities allow Haizol to meet the needs of many industries across a wide range of product categories, including Automotive Parts & Equipment, Aerospace, Electrical Equipment, Electronics, Design & Engineering, Fabricated Metals, Medical Supply & Equipment, Machinery & Tools, Packaging, Toys, as well as general consumer goods.

Since its inception in 2015, Haizol has enthusiastically awarded multiple rounds of committed financial investment from the world's top establishment and financial institutes such as Haier, Woofoo Capital, Eastern Bell Capital, Stala Capital and Hongtai Capital Holdings. Their clients include MicroPort, Roche, Siemens, Haier, Zeiss, Whirlpool, Rocker, and Hybrid Racing.

For more information or to learn more, head over to their website at http://www.haizol.com

