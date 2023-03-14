Birth Injury Lawyers Hoosier Injury Attorneys Expands to Downtown Indianapolis with New Office Location

March 13, 2023 - Indianapolis, IN - Hoosier Injury Attorneys is proud to announce the opening of a new office location in Downtown Indianapolis. The office, located at 433 N Capitol Ave #100, is now open and ready to serve the community with their expert personal injury legal services.

With tenured experience handling birth injuries, car accidents, and other perosnal injury cases, the team of attorneys at Hoosier Injury Attorneys are dedicated to helping individuals who have suffered injuries due to the negligence of others. They specialize in other personal injury cases such as semi-truck accidents, slip and falls, medical malpractice, and wrongful death.

The new office location in Downtown Indianapolis will allow Hoosier Injury Attorneys to better serve clients in the heart of the city of Indianapolis. The firm is committed to providing top-notch legal representation and personal attention to every client. Their experienced attorneys understand the physical, emotional, and financial toll that personal injuries can take on a person and their family, and they are here to help.

"We are excited to expand our services to Downtown Indianapolis and to be a part of this vibrant community," said Stephen Wagner, founder of Hoosier Injury Attorneys. "Our team is dedicated to providing legal representation and fighting for the justice of our clients."

The new office location is now open for consultations and appointments. To schedule a consultation with one of Hoosier Injury Attorneys' experienced personal injury attorneys, please call (463) 258-2301 or visit their website at https://hoosierinjuryattorneys.com/downtown-indianapolis-personal-injury-lawyers/.

Hoosier Injury Attorneys

433 N Capitol Ave #100

Indianapolis, IN 46204

(463) 258-2301

