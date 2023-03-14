Following the Success of Power Slap Season 1 Live Finale, Rumble Becomes Exclusive Streaming Home of Power Slap Seasons 2 and 3

/EIN News/ -- Rumble and Power Slap reach agreement in principle for exclusive global rights to Seasons 2 and 3 of the popular new slap fighting league.



Agreement also includes additional Power Slap live events.

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. And LAS VEGAS, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble, the popular video-sharing platform ( NASDAQ: RUM ), today announced that it has reached an agreement in principle, subject to execution of a definitive agreement, with Power Slap for the exclusive global distribution rights for Power Slap Seasons 2 and 3 and live Power Slap events.

The agreement in principle for Power Slap live events and for Seasons 2 and 3 of Power Slap, builds on the existing partnership for exclusive streaming of the Power Slap Season 1 Live Finale, which generated nearly 200,000 concurrent viewers during the live event on Rumble and over 3 million views. Rumble and Power Slap expect to finalize and sign the underlying agreement in due course.

“We’re thrilled to call Rumble the future home of Power Slap,” said Frank Lamicella, President of Power Slap. “Rumble has been a dedicated partner of the sport and of our organization from the minute we launched. The growth has been phenomenal, and we couldn’t be any more excited for the next chapter in the development of this sport with Rumble as one of our biggest supporters.”

“The Power Slap 1 Finale blew away our expectations with over 3 million views,” said Rumble Chairman and CEO Chris Pavlovski. “We’re excited to partner with Power Slap for Seasons 2 and 3 and Power Slap live events,” he continued. “In just a few months, Power Slap has exploded on the platform and their incredible success is a testament to our committed support of new sports leagues on a dedicated vertical.”

“With homepage features, notifications, and joint advertising, we’re bringing Power Slap to millions of empowered viewers and fans,” he added. “This new sport is shaking up the combat sports playbook and we are thrilled to see Power Slap lead the way for other sports leagues to join Rumble exclusively.”

You can subscribe to Power Slap’s Rumble channel at rumble.com/powerslap .

ABOUT RUMBLE

Rumble is a high-growth neutral video platform that is creating the rails and independent infrastructure designed to be immune to cancel culture. Rumble’s mission is to restore the Internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit: corp.rumble.com

ABOUT POWER SLAP

Power Slap is the world’s premier slap fighting promotion, regulated and sanctioned by the Nevada State Athletic Commission. Power Slap was founded in 2022 by Dana White, in partnership with Ultimate Fighting Championship. With over 1 billion views across social and digital platforms in the first quarter of 2023, Power Slap is paving the way for the sport of slap fighting.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

