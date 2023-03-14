Submit Release
Constellation Software Inc. Announces Release Date of its Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2022

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) announced today it intends to release its results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022 on March 29, 2023.

The Company’s quarterly results will be disseminated via press release and made available on the Company’s website (www.csisoftware.com) and SEDAR, after markets close on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.   As outlined in Constellation’s press release on February 23, 2018, Constellation has ceased holding conference calls to discuss the Company’s quarterly financial results. In lieu of the quarterly calls the Company has created a link on its website where shareholders can submit questions to management. Periodically the Company will publish responses to selected questions received. The Company believes this Q&A facility will eventually prove to be a more effective tool than the conference calls because it will be searchable and will provide an archive of all previous responses.

The Company’s goal in establishing this policy is to allow all investors ongoing access to information disclosed about Constellation’s strategy, operations, and ongoing business plans.

Website link: https://www.csisoftware.com/investor-relations/shareholder-q-and-a

About Constellation Software Inc.
Constellation Software acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

Contact:

Jamal Baksh
Chief Financial Officer
416-861-9677


