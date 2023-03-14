Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,204 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 382,438 in the last 365 days.

FEMA Awards Over $1.5 Million to City of Boston for COVID-19 School Cleaning

BOSTON – The Federal Emergency Management Agency will be sending more than $1.5 million to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to reimburse the City of Boston for the cost of overtime to clean and disinfect public schools during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The $1,539,097 Public Assistance grant will reimburse the City of Boston for the cost of paying 535 staff some 90,771 hours of overtime to clean and disinfect 130 school buildings during the 2020-2021 school year so that they could be safely opened and operated.

“FEMA is pleased to be able to assist the City of Boston with these costs,” said FEMA Region 1 Regional Administrator Lori Ehrlich. “Providing resources for our partners on the front lines of the pandemic fight is critical to their success, and to our success as a nation.”

FEMA’s Public Assistance program is an essential source of funding for states and communities recovering from a federally declared disaster or emergency.

So far, FEMA has provided more than $1.5 billion in Public Assistance grants to Massachusetts to reimburse the commonwealth for pandemic-related expenses.

You just read:

FEMA Awards Over $1.5 Million to City of Boston for COVID-19 School Cleaning

Distribution channels: Natural Disasters


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more