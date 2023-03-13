Petrol prices revised up in latest adjustment

VIETNAM, March 13 - HÀ NỘI — Petrol prices increased by VNĐ490 per litre in the latest adjustment from 3pm on Monday by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Ministry of Finance.

The retail prices of RON 95-III and E5 RON 92 were raised by VNĐ490 and VNĐ380 respectively to VNĐ23,810 (US$1.01) and VNĐ22,800 per litre.

The price of diesel was increased from VNĐ20,250 to VNĐ20,500 per litre and kerosene was raised from VNĐ20,470 to VNĐ20,710 per litre.

The price adjustments are now made every 10 days and the latest one should have fallen last Saturday, so the adjustment was announced two days later on Monday.

Since the beginning of this year, petrol prices have been revised up five times, down twice and kept unchanged once. — VNS