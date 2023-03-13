TOMORROW: First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom and Partners to Make California Equal Pay Pledge Announcement on National Equal Pay Day

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – On National Equal Pay Day, First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom will provide a major update on the California Equal Pay Pledge in Sacramento County. The First Partner will be joined by Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao, Kimberly Ellis from the San Francisco Department on the Status of Women, Gloria Chen, Adobe’s Chief People Officer, former State Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson, and representatives from the California Commission on the Status of Women and Girls (CCSWG) and the California Partners Project.

First Partner Siebel Newsom launched the California Equal Pay Pledge in 2019, in partnership with CCSWG, to build upon the state’s nation-leading equal pay laws by closing the existing gender wage gap. The Equal Pay Pledge has been widely championed by the First Partner as part of her California for ALL Women initiative in collaboration with CCSWG and the California Partners Project. Learn more here.

WHO: First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom, Sheng Thao, Mayor of Oakland, Kimberly Ellis, Director, San Francisco Department on the Status of Women, Gloria Chen, Chief People Officer, Adobe, former State Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson, and Holly Martinez, Executive Director of the California Commission on the Status of Women and Girls

WHEN: Tomorrow, March 14, 2023 at 10:30 a.m.

