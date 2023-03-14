Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,205 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 382,501 in the last 365 days.

RGV Agents Apprehend Gang Members Over the Weekend

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley (RGV) Sector Border Patrol agents arrested three gang members, including one with an extensive criminal record.

On March 12, Brownsville agents apprehended a Mexican migrant with an extensive criminal history to include evading arrest and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The migrant also was identified with the Paisa gang.

On March 10, McAllen agents apprehended a group of three individuals in Mission; one being a Mara-Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang member.

On March 9, Brownsville agents apprehended seven subjects near Brownsville. One subject was an 18th Street gang member.

RGV Sector leads the nation in gang member encounters this fiscal year with 181 of the 282 total. Gang encounters are up 3.5 percent over FY22TD and 352 percent over FY21TD. Additionally, RGV has apprehended 75 percent of the MS-13 gang members and 77 percent of the 18th Street gang members caught on the southwest border.

“The men and women of the Rio Grande Valley Sector are identifying and classifying these people through expanded interviews, advanced targeting, and working directly with personnel in the Northern Triangle countries who are critical in validating the criminal histories of these dangerous people,” said Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez.

Border Patrol Agents remain vigilant in their mission of protecting the border, which includes identifying and keeping gang members, many with criminal records, out of communities and off our streets.

Border Patrol processed all subjects accordingly. 

Please visit www.cbp.gov to view additional news releases and other information pertaining to Customs and Border Protection.  Follow us on Twitter @CBPRGV and @USBPChiefRGV.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

You just read:

RGV Agents Apprehend Gang Members Over the Weekend

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more