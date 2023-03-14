Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Note: All times local
Bridgewater, Nova Scotia
10:30 a.m.
The Prime Minister will tour a local manufacturing plant and meet with workers. He will be joined by the Premier of Nova Scotia, Tim Houston, the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, Sean Fraser, and the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, François-Philippe Champagne.
Note for media:
11:10 a.m.
The Prime Minister will make an announcement with the Premier of Nova Scotia, Tim Houston. A joint media availability will follow. The Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, Sean Fraser, and the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, François-Philippe Champagne, will also be in attendance.
Notes for media:
