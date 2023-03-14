Submit Release
Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Tuesday, March 14, 2023

OTTAWA, ON, March 13, 2023 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Bridgewater, Nova Scotia

10:30 a.m. 

The Prime Minister will tour a local manufacturing plant and meet with workers. He will be joined by the Premier of Nova Scotia, Tim Houston, the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, Sean Fraser, and the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, François-Philippe Champagne.



Note for media:



11:10 a.m.  

The Prime Minister will make an announcement with the Premier of Nova Scotia, Tim Houston. A joint media availability will follow. The Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, Sean Fraser, and the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, François-Philippe Champagne, will also be in attendance.



Notes for media:

  • Open coverage
  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 10:15 a.m.
  • Media interested in participating can contact media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca for details.


This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/13/c8884.html

