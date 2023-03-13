Submit Release
Craig Mountain WMA video series: Forest health part II- Mastication

In areas without enough value for harvest operations, mastication is a process that is being used to knock down and grind up trees and limbs and open up forest canopy. Woody debris on the ground helps to provide nutrients to soil and improve overall forest health. 

