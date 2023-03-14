Legacy Housing Corporation Names Max Africk as General Counsel

/EIN News/ -- BEDFORD, Texas, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legacy Housing Corporation (the "Company," NASDAQ: LEGH) announced today that Max Africk has joined the Company as General Counsel.



Duncan Bates, Chief Executive Officer, stated: “I am excited for Max to join our team as General Counsel. He is a skilled attorney who brings extensive legal knowledge that will assist us in operating as a public company and growing our business. Max is a key addition to our leadership team, and I look forward to working with him.”

Mr. Africk replaces Thomas Osier, who departed the Company in late 2022.

Max Africk Bio

Mr. Africk (33) most recently served as an attorney at King & Spalding LLP, where his practice focused on complex commercial litigation. Prior to joining King & Spalding, Mr. Africk served as an attorney at Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP and Petrillo Klein & Boxer LLP. Mr. Africk received his undergraduate degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and his law degree from the University of Texas School of Law. After graduating from law school, Mr. Africk served as law clerk to the Honorable Brian A. Jackson, United States District Court for the Middle District of Louisiana, and the Honorable W. Eugene Davis, United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.

About Legacy Housing Corporation

Legacy builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and "tiny houses" that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores. The Company also sells directly to manufactured housing communities. Legacy is the fifth largest producer of manufactured homes in the United States as ranked by the number of homes manufactured based on the information available from the Manufactured Housing Institute. With current operations focused primarily in the southern United States, we offer our customers an array of quality homes ranging in size from approximately 395 to 2,667 square feet consisting of 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms. Our homes range in price, at retail, from approximately $33,000 to $180,000.

