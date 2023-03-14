Westminster/ First-Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B1001751
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. James Conway III
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: (802)722-4600
DATE/TIME: 3/12/23 – 20:18 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Brookline, VT
VIOLATION: First-Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Taylor A. Morse
AGE:37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brookline, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On this date and time, Vermont State Police received a 911 call from Grace Cottage Hospital in the Town of Townshend (Windham County) Vermont, stating that they had a patient at their facility that was a victim of a domestic assault.
Vermont State Police started an investigation and determined that 37-year-old Taylor A. Morse physically assaulted another household member in the Town of Brookline. Morse was arrested and held with no bail and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on 3/15/23 at 1230 hours to answer to the charge of First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 3/15/23 - 1230 hours
COURT: Windham
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: NO
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.