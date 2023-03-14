Submit Release
Westminster/ First-Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B1001751

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. James Conway III                      

STATION: Westminster                    

CONTACT#: (802)722-4600

DATE/TIME: 3/12/23 – 20:18 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Brookline, VT

VIOLATION: First-Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Taylor A. Morse

AGE:37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brookline, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On this date and time, Vermont State Police received a 911 call from Grace Cottage Hospital in the Town of Townshend (Windham County) Vermont, stating that they had a patient at their facility that was a victim of a domestic assault.

 

Vermont State Police started an investigation and determined that 37-year-old Taylor A. Morse physically assaulted another household member in the Town of Brookline. Morse was arrested and held with no bail and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on 3/15/23 at 1230 hours to answer to the charge of First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault.

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 3/15/23 - 1230 hours      

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: NO

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

