Investigation into Perry County House Fire Results in Arrest

PERRY COUNTY – An investigation into a residential house fire in Perry County last month by TBI special agent fire investigators and Perry County and Linden first responders has resulted in the arrest of a Linden man.

On February 13th, TBI agents joined the Perry County Sheriff’s Office and Linden Fire Department in investigating a fire that occurred at a residence located in the 300 block of Spring Street. The investigation revealed that James Ray Horn (DOB 9/30/1963) was the person responsible for setting the fire. Horn suffered burn injuries at the time, and was transported to a regional hospital for treatment.

When Horn was released from the hospital last month, he was taken into custody and charged with one count of Reckless Endangerment. He was booked into the Perry County Jail on $25,000 bond.