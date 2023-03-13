Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,238 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 382,433 in the last 365 days.

Investigation into Perry County House Fire Results in Arrest

PERRY COUNTY – An investigation into a residential house fire in Perry County last month by TBI special agent fire investigators and Perry County and Linden first responders has resulted in the arrest of a Linden man.

On February 13th, TBI agents joined the Perry County Sheriff’s Office and Linden Fire Department in investigating a fire that occurred at a residence located in the 300 block of Spring Street. The investigation revealed that James Ray Horn (DOB 9/30/1963) was the person responsible for setting the fire. Horn suffered burn injuries at the time, and was transported to a regional hospital for treatment.

When Horn was released from the hospital last month, he was taken into custody and charged with one count of Reckless Endangerment. He was booked into the Perry County Jail on $25,000 bond.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

Investigation into Perry County House Fire Results in Arrest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more