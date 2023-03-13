Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,237 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 382,446 in the last 365 days.

Nomad Master Course: Helping Women Achieve Their Dream of Being a Digital Nomad

Nomad Master Course is an eCourse for women who want to become successful digital nomads. The numbers of teleworkers worldwide continue to grow, and more women aspire to live a life of adventure and work remotely. Nomad Master Course offers a course specifically designed for women who want to start their journey as digital travelers.

Nomad Master Course is the only eCourse explicitly designed for women who want to learn how to be successful digital nomads. A team of women writes the courses to empower women to live the life of their dreams.

According to recent statistics, there are an estimated 35 million digital nomads worldwide, which is continuing to grow. In the U.S. alone, the number surged by 50% to 11 million in 2020, and in 2021, that number increased again to 15.5 million. Yet, more training resources are needed for aspiring digital nomads. The Nomad Master Course is changing that.

"Many women dream of traveling the world while working remotely but don't know where to begin. Our goal is to provide them with the knowledge and resources they need to make that dream a reality, " says the course creator.

The Ultimate Pro Course, provides over 50 lessons, videos, demos, maps, and more. It is the most comprehensive course and includes everything women need to set out confidently as female nomads. Both packages are designed to empower women to travel full-time, live a life full of adventures, memories, and friends, make a good living with a remote career, and have an easy step-by-step plan to make it all happen.

The course understands that women face unique challenges from accurately planning costs, setting up smart banking, health insurance, and navigating digital nomad jobs. It addresses those challenges and provides women with the tools to overcome them.

"The instructors know what they are doing. Their experience in the real world speaks for itself. I love this course. I learned more than I thought I needed and now feel prepared for this enlightening endeavor.” - Angle C.

Media Contact
Company Name:

Nomad Master Course


Contact Person:

Jennifer Cinquini


Email:Send Email
Country:

United States


Website:http://www.nomadmastercourse.com

You just read:

Nomad Master Course: Helping Women Achieve Their Dream of Being a Digital Nomad

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more