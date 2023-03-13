Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Note: All times local
Toronto, Ontario
Private meetings.
11:00 a.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will meet virtually with Québec business leaders, as part of pre-budget consultations.
Closed to media.
1:00 p.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will meet with Canadian economists, as part of pre-budget consultations.
Closed to media.
2:00 p.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will meet with the Business Council of Canada, as part of pre-budget consultations.
Closed to media.
