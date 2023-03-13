BigBear.ai Stock - BBAI Investors Who Held GigCapital4 Inc. Stock Encouraged to Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. - Breach of Fiduciary Duties Investigation

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2023) - Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating whether certain directors and officers of GigCapital4, Inc. ("GigCapital4), now known as BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. ("BigBear") BBAI, breached their fiduciary duties to GigCapital4 and its shareholders.

On December 7, 2021, BigBear announced the completion of the "business combination" with Special Purpose Acquisition Company ("SPAC") GigCapital4, which was approved on December 3, 2021 at a Special Meeting of GigCapital4's stockholders.

The investigation primarily concerns whether GigCapital4 breached its fiduciary duties to GigCapital4 and its shareholders by not providing relevant information to GigCapital4 shareholders prior to the merger.

INVESTORS OF BIGBEAR STOCK WHO HELD GIGCAPITAL4 SHARES ARE ENCOURAGED TO CLICK HERE TO CONTACT KEHOE LAW FIRM, P.C. AND PROVIDE DETAILS OF THEIR BIGBEAR/GIGCAPITAL4 SECURITIES.

BIGBEAR SHAREHOLDERS WHO HELD GIGCAPITAL4 STOCK ARE ALSO ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT MICHAEL YARNOFF, ESQ., (215) 792-6676, EXT. 804, MYARNOFF@KEHOELAWFIRM.COM, INFO@KEHOELAWFIRM.COM, TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE INVESTIGATION OR POTENTIAL LEGAL CLAIMS.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff-side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct. Combined, the partners at Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. have served as Lead Counsel or Co-Lead Counsel in cases that have recovered more than $10 billion on behalf of institutional and individual investors.

This press release may constitute attorney advertising.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/158333