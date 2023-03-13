Indianapolis Reservoir is Secured with the Application of Penetron

The Citizens Reservoir project, completed in January 2021, is located in the northeastern part of the Indianapolis metropolitan area and is adjacent to the Geist Reservoir, the main source of drinking water for the region. The new reservoir provides 3.2 billion gallons of additional water storage, and PENETRON ADMIX SB was used to ensure a waterproof and non-toxic solution for the concrete structures of the new water treatment plant.

EAST SETAUKET, N.Y., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Citizens Reservoir project, completed in January 2021, is located in the northeastern part of the Indianapolis metropolitan area and is adjacent to the Geist Reservoir, the main source of drinking water for the region. The new reservoir provides 3.2 billion gallons of additional water storage, and PENETRON ADMIX SB was used to ensure a waterproof and non-toxic solution for the concrete structures of the new water treatment plant.

PENETRON ADMIX SB is a crystalline waterproofing product that, when added to concrete, generates a non-soluble crystalline formation throughout the pores and capillary tracts of the concrete. This reaction permanently seals micro-cracks, pores, and capillaries against the penetration of water or liquids from any direction, making the concrete impermeable. As a result, the concrete structures of the new water treatment plant have corrosion protection and crack healing abilities, which virtually eliminates downstream maintenance costs.

Moreover, PENETRON ADMIX SB is NSF-61 certified, indicating that it is completely non-toxic and contains no VOCs, making it an ideal solution for the concrete structures of water treatment plants that are in constant contact with drinking water resources. The ease of dosing the concrete mix with the pre-measured soluble bags of PENETRON ADMIX SB also eliminated the need to pre-weigh the admixture before adding it to the concrete mix.

Overall, the Citizens Reservoir project provides a more robust and drought-resilient water supply for Central Indiana, with the potential to pump 25 million gallons of water daily into the adjacent Geist Reservoir. As the demand for drinking water in Central Indiana is set to increase by 50 million gallons per day by 2050, the Citizens Energy Group's project is a critical step in securing a sufficient drinking water supply for the region.

The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs, and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives, and distribution channels.

For more information on Penetron waterproofing solutions, please visit penetron(dot)com

