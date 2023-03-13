SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds DSEY, KBAL, BRMK, and FOCS Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

Weiss Law

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Kimball International, Inc. KBAL

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Kimball International, Inc. KBAL, in connection with the proposed acquisition of KBAL by HNI Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, KBAL shareholders will receive $9.00 in cash and 0.1301 shares of HNI common stock for each share of KBAL common stock owned, representing implied per-share consideration of $12.65 based upon HNI's March 10, 2023 closing price of $28.06. If you own KBAL shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/kbal

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. DSEY

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. DSEY, in connection with the proposed acquisition of DSEY by Solenis. Under the terms of the agreement, DSEY shareholders (other than shareholders affiliated with Bain Capital Private Equity ("Bain Capital")) will receive $8.40 in cash for each share of DSEY common stock owned. Bain Capital will receive $7.84 per share in cash and will rollover a portion of its shares of DSEY into an affiliate of Solenis in exchange for common and preferred units of such affiliate. If you own DSEY shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/dsey

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. BRMK

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. BRMK in connection with its proposed merger with Ready Capital Corporation ("Ready Capital"). Under the terms of the agreement, each share of BRMK common stock will be converted into 0.47233 shares of Ready Capital common stock, representing implied per-share consideration of $4.86 based on Ready Capital's March 10, 2023 closing price of $10.30. If you own BRMK shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/brmk

Focus Financial Partners Inc. FOCS

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Focus Financial Partners Inc. FOCS in connection with the proposed acquisition of FOCS by affiliates of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC. Under the terms of the agreement, FOCS shareholders will receive $53.00 in cash for each share of FOCS common stock owned. If you own FOCS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/focs

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weiss-law-reminds-dsey-kbal-brmk-and-focs-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301770537.html

SOURCE Weiss Law