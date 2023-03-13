Luxury Experience & Co Hosted the Ultimate Oscar Celebrity Gifting Lounge Experience With Indie Entertainment Media
Luxury Experience & Co Founder, Melissa McAvoy with Chairman & CEO Sony Pictures Entertainment Tony Vinciquerra with daughter
Valerie Beverly Hills Sets The Stage To Create the Top Celebrity Experience With The Who's Who at the OscarsBEVERLY HILLS , CA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxury Experience & Co and Indie Entertainment Media presented a luxury gifting lounge honoring nominees and presenters during Oscars Weekend at the exclusive Valerie Beverly Hills located in the “Golden Triangle” in the heart of Beverly Hills, California. With quality and luxury in mind, LE & Co gifted celebrities an unparalleled level of style and sophistication in beauty, health, home, travel, and wellness.
Attendees included Tony Vinciquerra (CEO & Chairman of Sony Pictures Entertainment), Cindy Cowan (Oscar & Emmy Award Winning Producer), Cas Anvar (Actor, "The Expanse"), Larry Namer (Founder, E! Network), Rich Ting (Actor, Netflix "Warrior"), Emelia Hartford (Actor, "Upon Walking), Emelia Hartford ( Actor, he CW’s All-American: Homecoming), Amber Friendly(Actor, Apple TV’s “The Morning Show”), Alyssa de Boisblanc (Actor, ABC's Modern Family), Jermelle Simon ( Actor, "The Upshaws"), Adam Croasdell ( Actor, "Monarch"), Misa D'Angelo (Actor, Netflix "Hache"), and many others.
The LE & Co experience combined the ultimate customized celebrity experience that featured gifts from Estate X, Dax Haircare, MadeMan, Cut Above Gin, Aminia, Nu Estestics Spa, Lucas & Bols, Pallini Limoncello, Tequila Partida, Biomerica, Styles by Ameyha, Be You Beauty, Valerie Beverly Hills, CLE Cosmetics, Cinema Secrets Pro Cosmetic, HIGH Beauty, EO Essential Oils, Passion Roses, WHIMZY TEES, Susie's Cakes and money more.
Luxury Experience & Co Founder, Melissa McAvoy toasted the success of talent walking away from the event with incredible gifts, valuable new connections, and a sense of celebration for the amazing past year in entertainment. "We couldn't have asked for a better media partner to host such a successful event with," McAvoy said of Indie Entertainment Media.
About Luxury Experience & Co
Today’s best brands align themselves with LE & Co Luxury Gift Lounges to get their products into the hands of the hottest names in film, television, and sports. With years of experience in Public Relations, Events & Business Development we lead and develop effective key brand relationships. Recognizing the importance of brand awareness to our clients, we have now created a complete package of services to maximize our client's return on investment. Beyond working with brands works with top foundations and charities to bring awareness and support to help others.
