Cyberize It, LLC announces an Ohio Notary Public Training update and the publication of an Ohio Notary Resource Guide

Don't just Notarize It, Cyberize It!

COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyberize It, LLC, a leading provider of online notarization software services, is pleased to announce the re-certification of its Ohio Notary Public Training program and the publication of a comprehensive Ohio Notary Resource Guide.

As a trusted source of education and training for notaries public across Ohio, Cyberize It, LLC is committed to providing the most up-to-date resources and support. The re-certified Ohio Notary Public Training program ensures that all notaries in Ohio are equipped with the latest regulations and practices, while the new Ohio Notary Resource Guide serves as an essential reference for notaries in the field.

"Our team at Cyberize It, LLC is dedicated to supporting notaries public in Ohio, and we're excited to offer these updated resources," said Amy Seitz, CEO of Cyberize It, LLC. "Our commitment to excellence and education has always been a top priority, and we're proud to continue providing valuable training and resources to notaries across the state."

The Ohio Notary Resource Guide includes a range of valuable information, including guidelines and best practices for notaries, as well as a comprehensive overview of Ohio-specific regulations and requirements. The guide also offers helpful tips for notaries on how to properly execute notarial acts, maintain accurate records, and avoid common mistakes.

With the re-certification of the Ohio Notary Public Training program and the publication of the Ohio Notary Resource Guide, Cyberize It, LLC is further solidifying its commitment to providing the highest quality training and resources for notaries public across Ohio.

The Ohio Notary Public Guide and the first book in The Complete Guide to Virtual Notarization Series are available now for pre-order on Amazon.

The Ohio Notary Public Guide
Free for Kindle Unlimited Subscribers, $9.99 for the E-Book, and $14.99 for the paperback edition

"Unlocking the Power of Knowledge-Based Authentication: Understanding the Process and Limits"
Free for Kindle Unlimited Subscribers, $0.99 for the E-Book, $4.99 for the paperback edition

Click here to purchase them on Amazon.

About Cyberize It, LLC:
Cyberize It, LLC was founded in March of 2021. Offering its software solution in more than 33 states and in the US territory of Guam.

Cyberize It, LLC is a small, 100% woman owned business based out of Columbus, Ohio. Created by a long-term Notary, Amy realized that the software options for Notaries just did not meet her needs, standards, or requirements.

Cyberize It, LLC offers a streamlined process where individuals can upload a document and connect to a notary, as well as allows for the Notary to setup their own client base and facilitate the notarization directly with them.

Cyberize It, LLC is a Certified as WBENC Women's Business Enterprise (WBE), Ohio Women Owned Business, and a LGBT Business Enterprise®

