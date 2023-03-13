Local Entrepreneur Alex Mewshaw's OASIS Set to Hit $5 Million in 2023, Offering Startups Secrets to Achieving Success
ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Twenty-five-year-old entrepreneur and native Annapolitan Alex Mewshaw started OASIS in 2019. His Maryland-based design and build landscaping company achieved $600,000 in revenue during its first year of operation. Over the last five years, OASIS' trajectory has climbed skyward. For 2023, the company is projecting revenue figures of $5 million.
Despite dropping out from West Virginia University, Mewshaw successfully began his company with a small crew of three skilled laborers. OASIS started with small landscape and hardscape projects for neighbors, friends, and Mewshaw’s family. The first job was a small river rock swale to assist a property owner with a drainage issue.
“With hard work and determination, I realized I didn’t have to wait four years to start a business now,” Mewshaw said. “It occurred to me that I already had lots of training and experience in what I truly wanted to do with my life. My parents weren’t too happy with my choice, but they supported me anyway".
In 2014 at 16 years old, Mewshaw created a lawn mowing business with high school friends to earn summer cash. Over time, he saved money, bought his first lawn mower, collaborated with a graphic designer to create a logo, and went to work.
By 2015, he landed a job with a local landscaping company that mowed lawns for large commercial and residential properties. Owner Nick Carlson mentored Mewshaw in the business for several years.
Mewshaw got more business inspiration from Tigran Gertz, a well-known landscaping YouTuber, and he paid $10,000 to attend one of Gertz's meet-up yearly events. There he learned about Grant Cardone and the 10X Mindset. Mewshaw applied his knowledge from experience, and OASIS commenced and kept expanding.
"Our initial goal was $250,000," Mewshaw said. "We knocked it out of the park! You have to be willing to learn and push yourself towards financial freedom. My motto is listen, learn and implement.”
In 2020, Mewshaw pushed for larger jobs and decided to take on backyard patio jobs. His talented and hardworking crew grew to 15 employees, and company revenues exceeded $1.8 million. The next step included building swimming pools. At first, OASIS lost some money on the first few pools, but things changed once Mewshaw figured out how to do estimates and projected labor costs!
For 2021, OASIS made $2.2 million with large hardscape jobs and three pools. In addition, in 2022, while focusing on swimming pools, the business earned $3.9 million.
“I’ve become a leader in my field by providing top-quality services and by being able to grow my business so quickly".
Mewshaw’s next endeavor is teaching and coaching others. He hopes to instruct startups on how to speed up their business growth from $0 to their first $1 million. Schedule a coaching call with him today by going to his website at: https://alexmewshaw.com/.
Look for his online courses and podcasts coming soon.
