USGrants.org tracks over $297 million dollars in funding for power generation and energy storage industry in the US

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USGrants.org, a government grants and federal funding resource portal, has tracked over 21 funding programs totaling more than $297 million dollars allocated to power generation companies, energy storage research organizations, and the energy industry in the United States.
Here is a list of some of the most recent funding opportunities:
This is a Notice of Intent to Issue a Funding Opportunity Announcement No.: DE-FOA-0003036 "Energy Storage Demonstration and Validation"
Funding Number: DE FOA 0003035
Agency: Department of Energy, National Energy Technology Laboratory
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
ROBUST AFFORDABLE NEXT GENERATION ENERGY STORAGE (RANGE)
Funding Number: DE FOA 0000869
Agency: Headquarters
Funding Amount: $10,000,000
DE-FOA-0002777 Request for Information (RFI) BIL Section 41001 Energy Storage Demonstration Projects
Funding Number: DE FOA 0002777
Agency: Department of Energy, Golden Field Office
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
Energy Innovation Hub Batteries and Energy Storage
Funding Number: DE FOA 0000559
Agency: Chicago Service Center
Funding Amount: $120,000,000
Select Topics in Power Generation and Energy Storage
Funding Number: 13 SN 0023
Agency: Office of Naval Research
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
BIPARTISAN INFRASTRUCTURE LAW: LONG-DURATION ENERGY STORAGE DEMONSTRATIONS FUNDING OPPORTUNITY ANNOUNCEMENT
Funding Number: DE FOA 0002917
Agency: Department of Energy, Golden Field Office
Funding Amount: $70,000,000
Batteries for Electrical Energy Storage in Transportation (BEEST)
Funding Number: DE FOA 0000207
Agency: Headquarters
Funding Amount: $10,000,000
Sustainable and Holistic Integration of Energy Storage and Solar PV (SHINES)
Funding Number: DE FOA 0001108
Agency: Golden Field Office
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
ENERGY STORAGE DEMONSTRATION FOR RAIL TRANSIT VEHICLE OPERATION
Funding Number: D2008 ENR TRV TRI
Agency: DOT/Federal Transit Administration
Funding Amount: $300,000
ARPA E Request for Information (RFI) on Advanced Technologies for Robust Control of Energy Storage
Funding Number: DE FOA 0000673
Agency: Headquarters
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
Advanced Management and Protection of Energy Storage Devices (AMPED)
Funding Number: DE FOA 0000675
Agency: Headquarters
Funding Amount: $10,000,000
Collaborative Grid Testing, Research and Valuation of Advanced Energy Storage Systems
Funding Number: DE FOA 0001078
Agency: Headquarters
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
Energy Storage for Fossil Power Generation
Funding Number: DE FOA 0002332
Agency: Department of Energy, National Energy Technology Laboratory
Funding Amount: $800,000
BIPARTISAN INFRASTRUCTURE LAW: LONG-DURATION ENERGY STORAGE DEMONSTRATIONS FUNDING OPPORTUNITY ANNOUNCEMENT
Funding Number: DE FOA 0002867
Agency: Department of Energy, Golden Field Office
Funding Amount: $70,000,000
NOISustainable and Holistic IntegratioN of Energy storage and Solar PV (SHINES)
Funding Number: DE FOA 0001220
Agency: Golden Field Office
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
Compact High Density Tactical Energy Storage
Funding Number: 14 SN 0012
Agency: Office of Naval Research
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
ENERGY STORAGE SBIR/STTR FOA
Funding Number: DE FOA 0000674
Agency: Headquarters
Funding Amount: $3,225,000
Request For Information on Rethinking Energy Storage Technologies for Planes, Trains & Ships "Battery 1k"
Funding Number: DE FOA 0002972
Agency: Department of Energy, Advanced Research Projects Agency Energy
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
Battery Energy Storage System Pilot (BESSP)
Funding Number: ESF HOCHIMINH FY2020 0102
Agency: Department of State, U.S. Mission to Vietnam
Funding Amount: $2,962,000
Energy Storage for Fossil Fuel Energy Systems
Funding Number: DE FOA 0002209
Agency: Department of Energy, National Energy Technology Laboratory
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
ULTRA LOW COST THERMAL ENERGY STORAGE SYSTEM USING REVERSE OSMOSIS CONCENTRATE
Funding Number: BOR MP 18 N028
Agency: Department of the Interior, Bureau of Reclamation
Funding Amount: $65,778
