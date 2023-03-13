USGrants.org tracks over $297 million dollars in funding for power generation and energy storage industry in the US

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USGrants.org, a government grants and federal funding resource portal, has tracked over 21 funding programs totaling more than $297 million dollars allocated to power generation companies, energy storage research organizations, and the energy industry in the United States.

Here is a list of some of the most recent funding opportunities:

This is a Notice of Intent to Issue a Funding Opportunity Announcement No.: DE-FOA-0003036 “Energy Storage Demonstration and Validation” (apply)

Funding Number: DE FOA 0003035

Agency: Department of Energy, National Energy Technology Laboratory

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

ROBUST AFFORDABLE NEXT GENERATION ENERGY STORAGE (RANGE) (apply)

Funding Number: DE FOA 0000869

Agency: Headquarters

Funding Amount: $10,000,000

DE-FOA-0002777 Request for Information (RFI) BIL Section 41001 Energy Storage Demonstration Projects (apply)

Funding Number: DE FOA 0002777

Agency: Department of Energy, Golden Field Office

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Energy Innovation Hub Batteries and Energy Storage (apply)

Funding Number: DE FOA 0000559

Agency: Chicago Service Center

Funding Amount: $120,000,000

Select Topics in Power Generation and Energy Storage (apply)

Funding Number: 13 SN 0023

Agency: Office of Naval Research

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

BIPARTISAN INFRASTRUCTURE LAW: LONG-DURATION ENERGY STORAGE DEMONSTRATIONS FUNDING OPPORTUNITY ANNOUNCEMENT (apply)

Funding Number: DE FOA 0002917

Agency: Department of Energy, Golden Field Office

Funding Amount: $70,000,000

Batteries for Electrical Energy Storage in Transportation (BEEST) (apply)

Funding Number: DE FOA 0000207

Agency: Headquarters

Funding Amount: $10,000,000

Sustainable and Holistic Integration of Energy Storage and Solar PV (SHINES) (apply)

Funding Number: DE FOA 0001108

Agency: Golden Field Office

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

ENERGY STORAGE DEMONSTRATION FOR RAIL TRANSIT VEHICLE OPERATION (apply)

Funding Number: D2008 ENR TRV TRI

Agency: DOT/Federal Transit Administration

Funding Amount: $300,000

ARPA E Request for Information (RFI) on Advanced Technologies for Robust Control of Energy Storage (apply)

Funding Number: DE FOA 0000673

Agency: Headquarters

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Advanced Management and Protection of Energy Storage Devices (AMPED) (apply)

Funding Number: DE FOA 0000675

Agency: Headquarters

Funding Amount: $10,000,000

Collaborative Grid Testing, Research and Valuation of Advanced Energy Storage Systems (apply)

Funding Number: DE FOA 0001078

Agency: Headquarters

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Energy Storage for Fossil Power Generation (apply)

Funding Number: DE FOA 0002332

Agency: Department of Energy, National Energy Technology Laboratory

Funding Amount: $800,000

BIPARTISAN INFRASTRUCTURE LAW: LONG-DURATION ENERGY STORAGE DEMONSTRATIONS FUNDING OPPORTUNITY ANNOUNCEMENT (apply)

Funding Number: DE FOA 0002867

Agency: Department of Energy, Golden Field Office

Funding Amount: $70,000,000

NOISustainable and Holistic IntegratioN of Energy storage and Solar PV (SHINES) (apply)

Funding Number: DE FOA 0001220

Agency: Golden Field Office

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Compact High Density Tactical Energy Storage (apply)

Funding Number: 14 SN 0012

Agency: Office of Naval Research

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

ENERGY STORAGE SBIR/STTR FOA (apply)

Funding Number: DE FOA 0000674

Agency: Headquarters

Funding Amount: $3,225,000

Request For Information on Rethinking Energy Storage Technologies for Planes, Trains & Ships “Battery 1k” (apply)

Funding Number: DE FOA 0002972

Agency: Department of Energy, Advanced Research Projects Agency Energy

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Battery Energy Storage System Pilot (BESSP) (apply)

Funding Number: ESF HOCHIMINH FY2020 0102

Agency: Department of State, U.S. Mission to Vietnam

Funding Amount: $2,962,000

Energy Storage for Fossil Fuel Energy Systems (apply)

Funding Number: DE FOA 0002209

Agency: Department of Energy, National Energy Technology Laboratory

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

ULTRA LOW COST THERMAL ENERGY STORAGE SYSTEM USING REVERSE OSMOSIS CONCENTRATE (apply)

Funding Number: BOR MP 18 N028

Agency: Department of the Interior, Bureau of Reclamation

Funding Amount: $65,778

For up-to-date information on the list of funding programs, visit: https://www.usgrants.org/business/energy-storage-services

Businesses and organizations may be eligible to apply for and receive federal funding. To apply as an organization:

1. Obtain a DUNS number. This is a unique 9-digit identification number provided by Dun and Bradstreet (D&B) for your organization. This is a mandatory step and will take up to 2 business days to complete.

2. Register with the System for Award Management (SAM). The United States utilizes SAM to manage funding applications for organizations. This is a mandatory step and will take up to 4 weeks to complete.

3. Complete the registration form as an organization on grants.gov and obtain a username and password.

4. Submit the application package containing all of the materials required by the funding opportunity.

5. Obtain a tracking number.

6. Track the status of the application with the tracking number.

What is USGrants.org?

USGrants.org is the "go-to" portal for government grants and funding opportunities in the United States. Our goal is to help businesses and organizations find and apply for grant opportunities by providing all the resources and tools needed.