SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Is Investigating Provention Bio, Inc. Buyout

Wilmington, Delaware--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2023) - Rigrodsky Law, P.A. is investigating Provention Bio, Inc. ("Provention") PRVB regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Provention's agreement to be acquired by Sanofi. Under the terms of the agreement, Provention's shareholders will receive $25.00 in cash per share.

To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-provention-bio-inc.

To contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra cost free, call or text (302) 295-5310 or email info@rl-legal.com.

Rigrodsky Law, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact:

Rigrodsky Law, P.A.

Seth D. Rigrodsky, Esq.

Gina M. Serra, Esq.

Call or Text: (302) 295-5310

Email: info@rl-legal.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/158325