F&G monitoring of mule deer fawn and elk calf survival through February is tracking lower than in recent years

Fish and Game biologists are monitoring 182 mule deer fawns and 149 elk calves that were captured in early winter and fitted with tracking collars.

Through the end of February this year, 72% of the collared fawns and 92% of the collared calves were still alive, and here's how that compares with recent years:

  • 84% and 92% in 2021-22
  • 83% and 92% in 2020-21
  • 84% and 92% in 2019-20
  • 78% and 93% in 2018-19
  • 88% and 91% in 2017-18

Snow accumulation has been average to slightly above average across most of Idaho. Mule deer and, even more so, elk are built to withstand winter weather, and throughout the state, have been fairing relatively well, with roughly three quarters (72%) of all radio-collared mule deer fawns having survived through February. 

Mule deer doe survival rates are also doing well, Boudreau says. “We’re seeing pretty decent survival rates right now in our adult deer populations.” Adult deer tend to have higher survival rates and aren’t as susceptible to winter conditions as fawns. 

Depending on weather, March and April are often when fawn and calf mortality is the highest because the young animals' fat reserves are largely depleted, and their digestive systems need time to convert to digesting fresh, green forage.

“We’ll know more at the end of each coming month,” Boudreau said. “It’s too early to tell right now, but survival will be lower than average.”

For mule deer fawns in particular, a stretch of cold, wet weather in the early spring can substantially decrease survival, and biologists can see winter-related mortality as late as May. And nowhere has winter been such a factor as in Southeast Idaho. 

