National Cancer Treatment Alliance Announces Appointment Of Board Directors
Board will set the strategy and oversee the management of NCTA, a clinically integrated network (CIN) of leading oncology practices and pharmacies
NCTA Board members bring decades of experience in oncology care from across the country to our organization and to the millions of people in the United States living with cancer today”VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Cancer Treatment Alliance (NCTA), a for-profit benefit corporation subsidiary of the Community Oncology Alliance (COA), announced the appointment of eight members to the Board of Directors. The Board will set the strategy and oversee the management of NCTA, a clinically integrated network (CIN) of leading oncology practices and pharmacies.
Robert Baird, NCTA
“NCTA Board members bring decades of experience in oncology care from across the country to our organization and to the millions of people in the United States living with cancer today,” said Robert Baird, RN, MSA, president of NCTA. “Their work within and dedication to the cancer community will serve as a guiding light for NCTA member practices and physicians. I look forward to working with all of them to provide high quality, affordable and accessible cancer care for all patients.”
The new Board appointees include physicians, researchers, and practice administrators from across the country:
• Michael Diaz, MD, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (St. Petersburg, FL)
• Terrill Jordan, LLM, JD, Regional Cancer Care Associates, LLC (Hackensack, NJ)
• Barbra McAneny, MD, New Mexico Oncology Hematology Consultants (Albuquerque, NM)
• Kathy Oubre, MS, Pontchartrain Cancer Center (Covington, LA)
• Kashyap Patel, MD, Carolina Blood and Cancer Care Associates (Rock Hill, SC)
• Debra Patt, MD, MPH, MBA, Texas Oncology (Austin, TX)
• Alti Rahman, MHA, MBA, Oncology Consultants (Houston, TX)
• Jeff Vacirca, MD, FACP, New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (Port Jefferson Station, NY)
NCTA members contract directly with employers and health care purchasers to provide affordable, high-quality cancer care to patients. NCTA enables providers to increase autonomy and decide with patients what is best for their treatment. The CIN model allows providers to share best practices and connect with other independent practices, guided by sound quality measurements and efficient care delivery.
“Patients have long been at the mercy of pharmacy benefit managers when it comes to accessing cancer treatments, only to have their care limited or delayed unnecessarily,” said Ted Okon, MBA, executive director of COA and CEO/chairman of NCTA. “NCTA provides a better way for oncology practices and employers to focus on what matters most to patients. I know the newest Board members will provide the utmost support to NCTA’s member practices so they can continue to deliver for patients.”
About the National Cancer Treatment Alliance (NCTA): NCTA is a nationwide coalition of leading, independent community oncology practices that have joined together to help employers improve cancer care. The Community Oncology Alliance (COA) created NCTA to contract directly with employers for cancer drugs and services, which ensures access to the highest-quality, most affordable local cancer care. NCTA leverages the expertise of its national oncology network to provide information, resources, and educational materials on key issues in cancer care to employers and employees. Learn more about NCTA at www.NCTAcancer.com.
