Santo Blockchain Labs and Mustafa & Associates Law Firm Team-Up to Develop Real World NFTs
SANTO MINING CORP. (OTCMKTS:SANP)
If Math is God’s universal language, Blockchain is his commerce and Bitcoin his currency.”MEDELLIN, ANTOQUIA, COLOMBIA, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Santo Mining Corp., d.b.a. Santo Blockchain Labs (OTC PINK:SANP) today announces it has team-up with Mustafa & Associates to integrate commercial real-estate law with gold mining rights into digital assets tokens like NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens). Santo will be digitizing all the legal commercial real-estate contractual agreements, including the mining rights, with its gold geo-surface land reports, and all the governmental land title registrations to the NFTs. These NFTs will be a combination of ERC721, ERC1150, ERC 1400 & ERC 1643 all rolled up into an NFT, that will dynamically evolve as land prices, gold prices and or documents are appended for each NFT. Mustafa & Associates will be supervising that all legal documents and governmental title rights and approvals are correctly embedded into these NFTs, giving the owners of the NFTs all the legal real world rights, the equivalent as one would have with a land property title, but with the security of blockchain and an open global market to issue said NFTs.
— Frank Yglesias Bertheau
Mr. Yglesias CEO of Santo stated: "The social impact of linking land with gold rights to NFTs, opens a world of opportunities. In the case of Colombia, where a commercial mining permit can take up to 3-7 years for governmental approval, while exploratory mining filters thought the legal loop holes. These NFTs insures that the government can immediately tax the economic rewards, avoid illicit mining, hinder child labor, and avoid toxic waste chemicals on the land, plus many other environmental concerns due to illegal and exploratory mining. ecoGold is the new Gold."
Mr. Hassan Mustafa CEO of Mustafa & Associates stated: "The integration of unmined gold with non-fungible tokens (NFTs) represents a significant opportunity for investors and the mining industry. NFTs are digital assets that use blockchain technology to verify ownership and authenticity, and when combined with unmined gold, they can offer several advantages like; improved transparency and security, reduced transaction costs, increased liquidity, fractional ownership and more sustainable mining practices to name a few."
ABOUT MUSTAFA & ASSOCIATES:
We are a Legal and Accounting Firm that was born as an initiative of Marwan Hassan Mustafá, a prominent lawyer from the city of Medellín who graduated with honors from the Faculty of Law and Political Science of the Pontifical Bolivarian University. With a professional career of 10 years in the public and private sphere, he decides to use his experience and high professional profile to provide businessmen with agile, personalized and technical solutions, in order to guarantee their interests, defend their rights and protect their operations.
For more information, please visit: https://www.mustafajuridico.com/
ABOUT SANTO BLOCKCHAIN LABS:
The Company is a vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency company that manages, operates, and develops end-to-end "BaaS" Blockchain-as-a-Service, similar to software-as-a-service, blockchain as a service lets businesses get applications up and running with minimal hassle.
For more information, please visit: https://santoblockchain.com/
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
Because we want to provide more meaningful and useful information, this Disclosure Statement contains certain "forward-looking statements" (as such term is defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). These statements reflect our current expectations regarding our possible future results of operations, performance, and achievements. These forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, regulation of the Securities and Exchange Commission, and common law.
Such statements use such words as " may"," would"," will"," intend"," expect"," believe"," plan"," anticipate"," and other similar terminology Specifically, and without limiting the generality of the foregoing, this report contains forward looking statements relating to (i) expectations regarding the future trading and value of bitcoin (ii) the anticipated performance of the Company, including anticipated future revenue and profit and number of machines (iii) the anticipated timing and ability of the Company to further expand internationally (iv) the ability of the Company to complete future acquisitions (v) anticipated future expenses of the Company (vi) the Company's business plans and objectives, including the expansion of its ATMs, its relationships with additional hosts and retailers and the integration and success of new software and web based services (vii) the anticipated timing for the mining and introduction of additional bitcoin (viii) the anticipated success and integration of the Company's SANTO PAY software (ix) expectations regarding the increased use of bitcoin as payment and (x) the Company's goals with respect to its anticipated future revenue sources (including web based revenue) and the timing thereof By their very nature, forward looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, which give rise to the possibility that predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward looking statements will not be achieved Forward looking statements are based on management's opinions, estimates and assumptions in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that management currently believes are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances, including expectations and assumptions concerning prevailing currency prices and differentials exchange rates the sufficiency of budgeted capital expenditures in carrying out planned activities the timing of future acquisitions the state of the economy and the bitcoin industry results of operations performance business prospects and opportunities the impact of competition the ability to efficiently integrate assets and employees acquired through acquisitions and capital markets generally There can be no assurance that the underlying opinions, estimates and assumptions, and consequently the forward looking statements and actual results, will prove to be correct.
FRANJOSE YGLESIAS
Santo Mining Corp
info@sbl.dev
Visit us on social media:
FRANJOSE YGLESIAS
Santo Mining Corp
info@sbl.dev
Visit us on social media:
Twitter