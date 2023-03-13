District of Columbia Reports 4.4 Unemployment Rate in January

(Washington, DC) – The District of Columbia’s Department of Employment Services reported today that the seasonally adjusted preliminary unemployment rate was 4.4 percent in January 2023; this was an increase of 0.2 percentage points from the revised December 2022 rate of 4.2 percent.

“The District comeback is well underway and we remain committed to connecting DC residents across all eight wards to in demand jobs that lead to sustainable careers and economic prosperity,” said DOES Director Dr. Unique Morris-Hughes. The District’s preliminary December job estimates show a decrease of 9,700 jobs, for a total of 763,200 jobs in the District. The private sector decreased by 7,600 jobs. The public sector decreased by 2,100 jobs. The numbers are drawn from the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) through its monthly survey of the District of Columbia’s employers.

The number of employed District residents was unchanged from 371,900 in December 2022 to 371,900 in January 2023. The civilian labor force for the District increased by 1,000 from 388,200 in December 2022 to 389,200 in January 2023. The labor force participation rate increased by 0.1 percentage point from 70.4 percent in December 2022 to 70.5 percent in January 2023.

Employment Overview

Manufacturing sector remained the same, after decreasing by 100 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 1,000 jobs, jobs remained the same from a year ago.

Mining, Logging and Construction sector decreased by 400, after increasing by 400 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 14,800 jobs, jobs decreased by 200 or 1.33 percent from a year ago.

Trade, Transportation, and Utilities sector decreased by 500, after decreasing by 900 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 30,600 jobs, jobs increased by 900 or 3.03 percent from a year ago.

Information sector decreased by 200 jobs, after increasing by 1,600 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 20,900 jobs, jobs increased by 700 jobs or 3.47 percent for a year ago.

Financial Activities sector decreased by 400 jobs, after increasing by 1,300 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 27,500 jobs, jobs increased by 200 jobs or .73 percent from a year ago.

Professional and Business Services sector decreased by 2,200 jobs, after a decrease of 1,300 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 173,200 jobs, jobs increased by 3,100 or 1.82 percent from a year ago.

Educational and Health Services sector decreased by 2,300 jobs, after decreasing by 2,200 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 122,200 jobs, jobs increased by 1,900 or 1.58percent from a year ago.

Leisure and Hospitality sector decreased by 1,300 jobs, after an increase of 1,400 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 72,100 jobs, jobs increased by 14,600 or 25.39 percent from a year ago.

Other Services sector decreased by 300 jobs, after a decrease of 6,700 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 68,100 jobs, jobs increased by 1,900 or 2.87 percent from a year ago.



Labor Force Overview

The number of employed District residents was unchanged over the month to 371,900. The civilian labor force increased by 1,000 to 389,200.

One year ago, total employment was 360,500 and the civilian labor force was 383,700.

The number of unemployed was 23,200, and the unemployment rate was 6.0 percent.

NOTES: The January 2023 final and February 2023 preliminary unemployment rates, will be released on Friday March 24, 2023. Historical jobs and labor force estimates for the District of Columbia and detailed labor market information is available HERE.

Technical Notes: Estimates of industry employment and unemployment levels are determined through the use of two different monthly surveys.

Industry employment data is derived from the Current Employment Statistics (CES) survey, a monthly survey of business establishments conducted by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) of the US Department of Labor, which provides estimates of employment, hours, and earnings data broken down by industry for the nation as a whole, all states, and most major metropolitan areas (often referred to as the “establishment” survey).

Resident employment and unemployment data are mainly derived from the District’s portion of the national Current Population Survey (CPS), a household survey conducted each month by the US Census Bureau under contract with BLS, which provides input to the Local Area Unemployment Statistics (LAUS) program (often referred to as the “household” survey).

Both industry and household estimates are revised each month based on additional information from updated survey reports compiled by BLS. In addition, these estimates are benchmarked (revised) annually based on actual counts from the District’s Unemployment Compensation Law administrative records and other data.

Data reflects 2022 annual benchmark revisions.

Industry employment data is not seasonally adjusted.