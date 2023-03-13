FWC conducts aquatic plant control on South Lake

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) will conduct aquatic plant control in portions of South Lake the week of March 27, weather permitting. The FWC will treat invasive hydrilla in the Brevard County lake in areas where it is encroaching on beneficial native submersed aquatic plants and could impact access to navigation and flood protection.

Turf can be irrigated with water from South Lake following the treatment but all ornamental plant and food garden irrigation using lake water should cease for 10 days following the treatment. To find out more about the herbicides being used and if there are any use restrictions associated with these treatments, visit MyFWC.com/Lakes and click on “Visit Site” followed by “Schedule of Operations” under the “Aquatic Plants” dropdown menu.

The FWC manages hydrilla on a lake-by-lake basis using a collaborative approach. The FWC makes management decisions after comparing the benefits that low-to-moderate levels of hydrilla can provide for fish and wildlife, as well as the desires of various stakeholder groups against the impact this invasive plant can have on native plant communities, access and navigation, flood control, and management costs.

For general waterbody information, fishing forecasts, virtual tours, plant control operation schedules and annual workplans, boat ramp information, and more, visit the “What’s Happening on My Lake” website at MyFWC.com/Lakes.

For more information about the treatment, contact C.J. Greene, FWC invasive plant management biologist, at 321-246-0505.