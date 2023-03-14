Air Allergen & Mold Testing Celebrates 20 Years of Helping Customers Breathe Easy
Air Allergen & Mold Testing, a trusted indoor air quality testing company, is proud to announce their 20th anniversary.
Over the past years, Air Allergen & Mold Testing has helped over Thirty thousand customers in the south east, breathe easier by identifying indoor air quality issues.
Indoor air quality is a crucial factor of overall health, and poor indoor air quality can lead to a range of severe health problems. Mold, allergens, and other contaminants can build up in your home, causing respiratory issues, asthma, and other health problems. Air Allergen & Mold Testing's mission is to help customers identify and mitigate these issues, creating a healthier indoor environment.
" We have seen firsthand the impact that poor indoor air quality can have on people's health," said Richard Johnson, founder of Air Allergen & Mold Testing. "We are proud to have helped so many people make informed decisions, and we look forward to continuing to serve the greater Atlanta area."
Air Allergen & Mold Testing offers a range of indoor air quality testing services, including Mold testing, Allergen testing, VOC testing and even Food allergen testing. Their team of experts modern equipment and techniques to identify indoor air quality issues, and they work closely with customers to develop customized mitigation plans.
As part of their 20th anniversary celebration, Air Allergen & Mold Testing is reminding customers of the importance of indoor air quality testing. Regular indoor air quality testing can help identify issues before they become major problems, improving overall health and well-being.
"We encourage all homeowners and business owners to take indoor air quality seriously," said Johnson. "Regular testing can help identify issues early, allowing us to take proactive steps to create a healthier indoor environment."
For more information about Air Allergen & Mold Testing and their indoor air quality testing services, please visit www.airallergen.com
