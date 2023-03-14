Air Allergen & Mold Testing Celebrates 20 Years of Helping Customers Breathe Easy

this is the logo for air allergen & Mold Testing This is how your air quality would look underneath a microscope. When examining background pollutants When examining indoor air quality samples, they tell us the type and quantity of particulate , fibers, skin fragments We spend 90% of our time at home. EPA says Indoor Air quality can be 5x more polluted than out door air. Mold spores can get in the body and blood stream through the lungs. If you are experiencing allergies, runny nose and dry cough in your home. It could be Mold in your home.

Air Allergen & Mold Testing provides reliable results that can help improve our wellbeing. Services include Mold testing, Asbestos and Air Quality testing.

With our help, You can ensure that your breathing clean and healthy air while avoiding potential hazards associated with indoor air pollution.” — Richard Johnson

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Air Allergen & Mold Testing Offers Testing services for Residents, Helping Ensure Safe and Healthy Indoor EnvironmentsAir Allergen & Mold Testing, a trusted indoor air quality testing company, is proud to announce their 20th anniversary.Over the past years, Air Allergen & Mold Testing has helped over Thirty thousand customers in the south east, breathe easier by identifying indoor air quality issues.Indoor air quality is a crucial factor of overall health, and poor indoor air quality can lead to a range of severe health problems. Mold, allergens, and other contaminants can build up in your home, causing respiratory issues, asthma, and other health problems. Air Allergen & Mold Testing's mission is to help customers identify and mitigate these issues, creating a healthier indoor environment." We have seen firsthand the impact that poor indoor air quality can have on people's health," said Richard Johnson, founder of Air Allergen & Mold Testing. "We are proud to have helped so many people make informed decisions, and we look forward to continuing to serve the greater Atlanta area."Air Allergen & Mold Testing offers a range of indoor air quality testing services, including Mold testing, Allergen testing, VOC testing and even Food allergen testing. Their team of experts modern equipment and techniques to identify indoor air quality issues, and they work closely with customers to develop customized mitigation plans.As part of their 20th anniversary celebration, Air Allergen & Mold Testing is reminding customers of the importance of indoor air quality testing. Regular indoor air quality testing can help identify issues before they become major problems, improving overall health and well-being."We encourage all homeowners and business owners to take indoor air quality seriously," said Johnson. "Regular testing can help identify issues early, allowing us to take proactive steps to create a healthier indoor environment."For more information about Air Allergen & Mold Testing and their indoor air quality testing services, has 3 locations please visit www.airallergen.com Air Allergen & Mold Testing

Air Allergen & Mold Testing explains Indoor Air Quality and Why its important with Trust Dale