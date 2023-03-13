Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,231 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 382,482 in the last 365 days.

Arizona State Troopers Seize Suspected Fentanyl Pills and Powder in Traffic Stop on Interstate 17

On Monday, March 6, 2023, at about 5:38 p.m., an Arizona State Trooper stopped the driver of a Chevrolet Cruz sedan for a moving violation on Interstate 17 northbound near milepost 277, near Camp Verde. During the stop the trooper observed several indicators of criminal activity. The trooper conducted a search of the vehicle and found approximately 24.5 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills, 2 pounds of suspected fentanyl powder, and 6.5 pounds of suspected methamphetamine hidden inside.

The driver, 27-year-old Nelder Perez Gonzalez, of Rifle, Colorado, was arrested and booked into the Yavapai County Jail on charges including possession and transportation of a narcotic drug for sale, and possession and transportation of dangerous drugs for sale.

A red sedan stopped along the right side of the road with police vehicles behind it An open luggage bag filled with suspected fentanyl pills in plastic bags Plastic packages of round blue pills on top of a scale 

You just read:

Arizona State Troopers Seize Suspected Fentanyl Pills and Powder in Traffic Stop on Interstate 17

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more