Arizona State Troopers Seize Suspected Fentanyl Pills and Powder in Traffic Stop on Interstate 17

On Monday, March 6, 2023, at about 5:38 p.m., an Arizona State Trooper stopped the driver of a Chevrolet Cruz sedan for a moving violation on Interstate 17 northbound near milepost 277, near Camp Verde. During the stop the trooper observed several indicators of criminal activity. The trooper conducted a search of the vehicle and found approximately 24.5 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills, 2 pounds of suspected fentanyl powder, and 6.5 pounds of suspected methamphetamine hidden inside.

The driver, 27-year-old Nelder Perez Gonzalez, of Rifle, Colorado, was arrested and booked into the Yavapai County Jail on charges including possession and transportation of a narcotic drug for sale, and possession and transportation of dangerous drugs for sale.