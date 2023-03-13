Việt Nam attends meeting of Association of Secretaries General of Parliaments

VIETNAM, March 13 - HÀ NỘI — A delegation from the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Secretariat is attending a meeting of the Association of Secretaries General of Parliaments (ASGP) in Manama capital of Bahrain from March 11 to 15.

Bùi Văn Cường, Secretary General of the NA and Chairman of the NA Office, led the Vietnamese delegation and was scheduled to deliver a speech at the plenary session on March 13 morning (Bahrain time).

The annual meeting is held in parallel with the Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

This year’s event covers such issues as citizens’ participation in parliamentary activities, gender inequality in parliaments, parliamentarians and conflicts of interest, the role of parliaments in the climate change combat, and questionnaire to create a best practice guide for digital parliaments.

It also includes an ASGP Executive Committee session on the reform of administrative processes in parliaments, and the election of the executive committee’s membership.

The ASGP, convening the first meeting in Oslo (Norway) on August 16, 1939, is a consultative body of the IPU and a forum for secretaries general of parliaments to share experience and reach consensus on advice about globally important issues needing attention to be submitted their respective parliaments.

It is also tasked with studying laws, procedures, practices, and working methods of different parliaments to propose reforms while enhancing relations among the bodies assisting parliaments and among secretaries general. — VNS