Warriors of Deliverance 3: The Takeover Featuring Cory Asbury to be held at the American Bank Center June 9th-10th

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS , USA, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Victorious Frontline Church will be hosting its third annual Warriors of Deliverance 3: The Takeover Conference this Summer at the American Bank Center Stadium located at 1901 N Shoreline Blvd Corpus Christi, TX, which holds a premier 8,500 seat indoor arena in the Coastal Bend designed for concerts. This year’s 2-day conference will take place beginning Friday, June 9 through Saturday, June 10, 2023, with doors opening at 12 pm both days, and features seven social media firebrand ministers including Global Vision Church’s Founder and Lead Pastor Greg Locke, Evangelist John Ramirez of John Ramirez Ministries, Firehouse Church Pastor Marcus Rogers, San Antonio’s Xtreme Harvest Church Pastor Brian Ayala, The Supernatural Life’s Daniel Adams, host Matt Cruz of Matt Cruz Ministries and Evangelist David Diga Hernandez. This event is slated to be the biggest revival event in South Texas.

"We're excited to have Grammy nominated Cory Asbury along with an incredible speaker lineup headline our third annual Warriors of Deliverance two-day conference as we take it to the next level." says Paul Garza Pastor at Victorious Frontline Church. "Our goal is to reach everyone in the Coastal Bend and beyond looking for a life-changing experience. We believe this conference is for anyone desiring to go deeper in their spiritual walk."

This year’s conference will feature special guest worship singer/songwriter Cory Asbury best known for his Grammy-nominated single “Reckless Love,” whose album soared to the top of the Billboard Christian Albums chart and took home a GMA Dove Award for Worship Album of the Year. Asbury is also known for his energetic stand-alone single "The Father's House," as well as the devotional book Reckless Love. Asbury has appeared on the Bethel Music albums Victory and Bethel Music en Espanol. In addition to worship by Bethel Music alum Cory Asbury, the event will also feature anointed worship led by Pastor Noah Surratt, and the Xtreme Harvest Church worship team from San Antonio, TX.

Victorious Frontline Church began hosting the Warriors of Deliverance conference in 2020 as an outreach event in the Coastal Bend with the purpose of spreading the gospel to set the captives free along the Coastal Bend. It has grown exponentially since then with the support of featured ministers such as author and Revival Lifestyle podcaster Isaiah Saldivar, The Supernatural Life’s Daniel Adams, and Xtreme Harvest Church Pastor Brian Ayala. Warriors of Deliverance: The Takeover is sponsored by RevivalCast.TV, an Austin-based company reporting and broadcasting from revivals happening all around the world, and ministry partner Xtreme Harvest Church out of San Antonio, TX. Media and brand sponsorships are still available for businesses, if interested please call Pastor Paul Garza at 361-415-5070 on how to be part of this event.

General admission tickets are available through Ticketmaster for $75 which includes both days. To find out more about this conference please visit www.WarriorsofDeliverance.com. Media interested in attending the event or conducting interviews with the speakers please contact gina@RevivalPR.com or email info@warriorsofdeliverance.com.

About Victorious Frontline Ministries/Church

The Victorious Frontline Ministries is a 12-month discipleship, faith-based program that houses men and women with life-controlling issues. It currently facilitates 40+ men in The Victorious Frontline Ministry home and helps them transition back into society, by applying for job opportunities. The program also provides counseling for all the disciples and offers bible impacting lessons, to help them build a relationship with Jesus Christ. The Victorious Frontline Church led by Paul and Liza Garza meets every Sunday and is located at 811 E. Main Street in the heart of Alice, TX. The church is committed to reaching the streets beyond its four walls to help the lost and broken-hearted in order to make them productive members of society.

