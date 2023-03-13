Game and Fish Commission welcomes new members, receives update on winter conditions

The Commission elected Ralph Brokaw as president and Richard Ladwig as vice president

3/13/2023 8:08:20 PM

Cheyenne - Wyoming Game and Fish Commission met in Rock Springs last week for its March meeting. Governor Mark Gordon’s new appointees to the Commission started their service this month. Those new members are Rusty Bell from Campbell County and John Masterson from Natrona County. Each is appointed to a six-year term. The Commission elected Ralph Brokaw from Arlington as president and Richard Ladwig from Manville as the vice president.

At the meeting the Commission approved the preliminary budget for the next fiscal year, which starts on July 1, and voted to approve the 20-year extension to the Pitcher-Brokaw public access easement in Carbon County. The Commission also voted to approve a change to Chapter 10, Section 26 to expand the only permitted game farm in Wyoming.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department presented updates on outreach efforts regarding nonresident general elk licenses, the employee housing project in Jackson and winter impacts on fisheries and big game animals.

A full recording of the Commission meeting is available online. The Commission’s next meeting is April 17-18 in Casper. This meeting will focus on setting 2023 hunting seasons.

(Breanna Ball, Public Information Officer - (breanna.ball1@wyo.gov))

- WGFD -