Government of Canada funds search and rescue revitalization in Alberta

BANFF, AB, March 13, 2023 /CNW/ - The diversity and vastness of Canada's landscapes offer a unique challenge when it comes to search and rescue operations, and regularly improving standards and training for search and rescue personnel is key to saving Canadians who are in distress.

Today, the Honourable Bill Blair, President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness, announced $2,075,919 in funding to the Search and Rescue Association of Alberta for their multi-year project entitled Revitalization to Enhance All Hazards Response.

With this new funding from Public Safety Canada's Search and Rescue New Initiatives Fund (SAR NIF), the Search and Rescue Association of Alberta is developing and implementing a more robust and inclusive structure and governance framework to better position how search and rescue adapts to the changing needs in the province. This will include an accreditation and certification process so all personnel meet new and evolving standards.

The project will result in a robust cross-jurisdictional, all-hazards ground search and rescue program that benefits all Albertans, Indigenous communities and neighbouring provinces and territories.

Quotes

"Search and rescue is an essential emergency service in Canada. In funding this important project, we are making sure that the Search and Rescue Association of Alberta can adapt and continue their important work: saving Canadians in distress. I would like to thank all of the search and rescue volunteers and organizations that work to keep Canadians safe and informed as they enjoy the outdoors."

- The Honourable Bill Blair, President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness

"Search and Rescue Alberta is grateful for the opportunity to receive robust SAR NIF funding. These funds arrive at a critical juncture in SAR Alberta's history, and will play a key role in enabling our organization to work strategically towards our mission to assist search and rescue teams in their efforts to provide a superior and dedicated level of service to the people of Alberta."

- John Alexander, Chief Executive Officer, Search and Rescue Association of Alberta

Quick Facts

The Search and Rescue Association of Alberta represents 33 search and rescue organizations across the province, involving over 1,400 search and rescue volunteers.

represents 33 search and rescue organizations across the province, involving over 1,400 search and rescue volunteers. Over its 30 years, the Search and Rescue Association of Alberta has worked with police forces to organize ground search and rescue operations.

has worked with police forces to organize ground search and rescue operations. SAR NIF provides $7.6M in annual funding for projects that will improve search and rescue in Canada .

in annual funding for projects that will improve search and rescue in . The search and rescue system draws on the resources and expertise of partners at all levels of government, Indigenous communities, volunteers and the private sector to respond to people who are lost, missing or in distress.

Associated Links

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada