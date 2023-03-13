inSpring Partners with OutSystems to Expand Digital Development Skills and Employment Opportunities for International Talent

inSpring, a leading technology and health care talent mobility company in Boston, Massachusetts specializing in connecting diverse, highly-skilled international job candidates in the United States with employment opportunities, today announced a strategic partnership with OutSystems, a global leading enterprise grade low-code application development platform.

"Through this exciting partnership with OutSystems, inSpring is uniquely positioned to bridge the gap between employers across the U.S. technology ecosystem, and highly-skilled international software developers entering the U.S. workforce," said Imran Oomer, Co-founder and Chief Revenue Office at inSpring. "This collaboration puts inSpring at the forefront of career development for international candidates who are primed to meet our domestic workforce challenges while achieving their modern American dream."

"Through our partnership with inSpring we're able to provide our customers and partners with a consistent, highly skilled, and highly driven funnel of OutSystems developers," said Derek Downs, OutSystems's Channels, Alliance and Alternative Routes to Market Leader for the Americas. "As the next generation of developers hit the market, inSpring's candidates will support our customers as they embrace the low-code revolution and address business challenges with technology. As OutSystems continues to excel and grow our customers will need the same from their technical teams. inSpring allows us to provide OutSystems certified talent to our customers so they can spend less time finding resources and more time building for the future."

Through this partnership, inSpring candidates pursuing technology careers will gain access to a premier, highly-ranked catalog of OutSystems low-code training programs and receive an OutSystems certification, a credential recognized and sought after by IT specialists and companies seeking to fill developer positions. inSpring will then work with its candidates and help guide and place them in high-quality jobs.

With the rapid growth and adoption of OutSystems by leading US enterprise companies in the Financial Services, Manufacturing, Insurance, and Healthcare industries, inSpring application development candidates will have access to an OutSystems trainer for virtual and live sessions, which began March 6, 2023.

"inSpring's pipeline of candidates are exceptionally talented and OutSystems will help hone their skills and tailor-fit them for the jobs of tomorrow," said Bryan Bleil, Senior Vice President at inSpring and former head of global program management at Amazon Web Services, Tech U. "With tech job openings across our economy still outstripping supply of highly-skilled workers, the demand has never been higher for quality candidates who can meet the IT needs of U.S. employers on day one. With the help of OutSystems, inSpring can deliver on its commitment to solving this critical workforce challenge."

Today's announcement follows inSpring's recent partnership announcement with MPOWER Financing, a leading provider of education loans for international students. Through the collaboration of the two companies, students applying for MPOWER's loans and scholarships will have access to inSprings's tailored programs. inSpring's program will work closely with MPOWER's Path2Success program, which provides career and mentoring guidance as well as immigration webinars.

About inSpring

Founded in Boston, Massachusetts, inSpring is the world's talent mobility springboard. Through their global network of employers, educational institutions and students, inSpring transforms the education to career pipeline for international candidates and employers in the highest demand fields in the U.S. International students are the most unleveraged, high quality talent pool for the tech and healthcare sectors. inSpring has an end-to-end training and service model to optimize job readiness and connect the dots to their network of employers who are in on the secret. With focus on this mission, inSpring can progress at speed toward their broader goal of empowering the world's talent at scale to enable economic growth, innovation, and prosperity.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230313005759/en/