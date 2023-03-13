Docket Number: FDA-2020-D-1137 Issued by: Guidance Issuing Office Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA or Agency) plays a critical role in protecting the United States (U.S.) from threats including emerging infectious diseases, such as the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. FDA is committed to providing timely guidance to support response efforts to this pandemic.

FDA is issuing this guidance to provide a notice of exceptions and alternatives to certain requirements in Title 21 of the Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) regarding blood and blood components. This notice of exception or alternatives to certain requirements is being issued under 21 CFR 640.120(b) to respond to a national public health need and address the urgent and immediate need for blood and blood components. We expect that the alternative procedures will improve availability of blood and blood components while helping to ensure adequate protections for donor health and maintaining a safe blood supply for patients.

Submit Comments You can submit online or written comments on any guidance at any time (see 21 CFR 10.115(g)(5)) If unable to submit comments online, please mail written comments to: Dockets Management

Food and Drug Administration

5630 Fishers Lane, Rm 1061

Rockville, MD 20852 All written comments should be identified with this document's docket number: FDA-2020-D-1137.

Questions?