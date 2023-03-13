Governor Abbott Appoints Three To Texas Tech University System Board Of Regents

March 13, 2023 | Austin, TX | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Clay C. Cash, Tim G. Culp, and Shelley Sweatt, Ed.D. to the Texas Tech University System Board of Regents for terms set to expire on January 31, 2029.

Clay C. Cash of Lubbock is president of Cash Family Investments, which is comprised of ranching operations, real estate holdings, and oil and gas investments, and he is president of the Cash Family Foundation. Previously, he served as vice president of Atmos Energy, in addition to several leadership roles during his career with the company from 1994 until his retirement in 2018. He is a board member of the Texas Rangers Association Foundation and the Ranching Heritage Association, which supports the National Ranching Heritage Center at Texas Tech University. Additionally, he serves on the Texas Tech System PAC and the Texas Tech Foundation Board. Cash received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management from Texas Tech University.

Tim G. Culp of Midland is president of Southwest Royalties, Inc. and Desert Production, Inc. Previously, he served as founder and president of Tandem Energy Corporation and as vice president of Adobe Resources Corporation. He is a member and former board of directors member of the Permian Basin Petroleum Association and former member of the Texas Society of CPAs and the American Society of CPAs. He is chair of the Texas Tech University Foundation Board, Texas Tech University Athletics Committee Executive Team, and the First United Methodist Church Midland Executive Team. He is a former board member of the Midland Chamber of Commerce and former chair of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society – West Texas Division. Culp received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from Texas Tech University.

Shelley Sweatt, Ed.D. of Wichita Falls is the president and CEO of The Priddy Foundation and president of The Priddy Foundation Board of Trustees. Previously, she has held numerous positions within the Burkburnett Independent School District as a high school chemistry teacher, high school assistant principal, and executive director of curriculum, instruction, and assessment. She is an honorary life member of Texas Association of School Administrators, member of Exponent Philanthropy, Grantmakers for Effective Organizations, board member of the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce, and a sustaining member of the Junior League of Wichita Falls. She is co-chair of the Texas Rural Funders Membership Committee and a board member for Philanthropy Southwest, where she also serves as chair of the Professional Learning Committee and a member of the Conference Planning Committee. She is a board member for River Bend Nature Center and the Appraisal Review Board of Wichita County, steering committee member for Falls Fest, committee member for the Council for the Advancement of Science Teaching, and member of the Association for Supervision Curriculum Development, Learning Forward, and the First United Methodist Church. Additionally, she is a member of the Texas Woman's University Board of Regents and a former member of the Midwestern State University Board of Regents. Sweatt received a Bachelor of Science in Education from Texas Tech University, a Master of Education in Educational Supervision from Texas Woman’s University, and a Doctorate in Educational Administration from the University of North Texas.



These appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.