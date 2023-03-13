March 13, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Texas Leads For Jobs Added Over Last Year, Growing Faster Than U.S.

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today congratulated Texans and Texas employers on helping our state lead the nation in job growth, following the news showing Texas led all states with 654,100 jobs added January 2022 to January 2023. Over those 12 months, Texas grew jobs at 5.0 percent, outpacing the national rate of 3.3 percent.



“Texas leads the nation once again, creating more jobs last year than any other state and growing faster than the nation as a whole,” said Governor Greg Abbott. “I am proud that more Texans are working than ever before, and I thank Texas employers for their ongoing investments in the best workforce in America. Texas offers unmatched economic opportunities for hardworking Texans across this great state, but we cannot be complacent as we build the Texas of tomorrow. In this legislative session, we will continue expanding opportunity by cutting property taxes and investing in workforce development, infrastructure upgrades, and strategic economic development tools to ensure Texas remains the best state to live, work, build a business, and raise a family.”



Today’s U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics employment release follows the Governor’s announcement on Friday celebrating Texas surpassing its all-time record for total jobs in January for the 16th consecutive month with a new high of 13,782,300 total jobs.