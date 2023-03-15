Covr Financial Technologies Joins The Exclusive Wealth Engineering Expert Sourcing Consortium

An End-To-End Virtual Insurance Hub for Wealth Managers Professionals can white-label client-focused insurance websites

ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wealth Engineering Family of Companies (WE) is pleased to announce its inclusion of Covr Financial Technologies (Covr) as an exclusive core component of its Expert Sourcing Consortium. “We are excited to include Covr’s end-to-end digital Insurance platform to power our My Insurance Hub (myihub.net) division .” said WE Founder and CEO, Nick Gregory, ChWE. “Covr’s comprehensive virtual insurance platform, helps us better serve the more than 2,100 wealth management firms and multi-family offices, as well as CPA, B/D, insurance and investment organizations that we consult with nationally.”

“This brilliantly bundled concierge platform will help us bridge the insurance planning and implementation gaps for our wealth advisors as we continue to transform firms into a new wealth management dimension. Wealth managers can magnify their successes and become more agile when quoting and submitting insurance business.” said Gregory. Advisors don’t have to worry about wrangling with a dozen different tools. They have everything they need in one seamlessly digital platform (https://www.myihub.net/) - Video Overview: https://myihub.net/About_Covr_Advisor.mp4

Multi-carrier: Life, LTC and disability products ▪ Complete set of quoting tools

Real-time, AI-driven tooling ▪ Digitally enabled sales support

Case status, reports and policy reviews ▪ Rapid e-health underwriting records

Advanced case design ▪ Marketing materials and content library

Ron Alexander, President and Chief Innovation Officer of Covr, added, “We are honored to be a core component of the WE Expert Sourcing Team. We designed the Covr platform to offer instant access to leading technology and comprehensive support that streamlines insurance transactions and improves client experiences. It allows advisors to reimagine the sale of life insurance within their practice. They can do as much or as little as they want in the transaction process across multiple lines of insurance products using Covr’s digital platform.”

“Wealth managers are increasingly looking for ways to brand, position and differentiate themselves while showcasing the value they provide,” said Alexander. “Providing insurance planning is essential in today’s wealth management environment. Coupled with WE’s My Insurance Hub division, our platform provides simplified purchase journeys for clients while increasing the value-added and success of wealth management firms.”

With this announcement, Covr joins the Wealth Engineering arsenal of best-in-class expert sourcing firms that provide a vast array of services and products to Wealth Engineering’s network of wealth management firms across the nation. The result is the fusion of advanced knowledge, experience, services, products and technology with sound engineering principles to create a synchronized hub for family and business wealth building.

About Covr

Covr partners with financial brands to provide life insurance solutions to their customers in an efficient, easy way that streamlines the process of selling and buying policies. Covr offers a choice of trusted life insurance products from leading insurance carriers, an easy way to compare rates, and the ability to purchase policies within minutes. Through its digital insurance solutions, Covr helps financial institutions deliver a great experience under the brand their customers already trust. Covr currently serves over 30,000 financial advisors and over 40 million customers across over 30 financial institutions. More information is available at covrtech.com and https://www.myihub.net/

About the Wealth Engineering Family of Companies

Over the past 46+ years, the Wealth Engineering Family of Companies has developed a Wealth Advisory Concierge Dashboard. It provides high-touch total wealth advisory; harmonized with high-touch wealth tech partner firms. WE provides a multi-disciplinary portfolio of consulting services for wealth management, multi-family offices, accounting, investment and insurance advisors nationally. WE fuses sound engineering principles with advanced knowledge, services, products and wealth tech to create a synchronized hub for “client wealth building”. WE helps advisors deploy new tactics in order to evolve from the HERD of "AUM/Commission Product Providers" to "Holistic Fee-Based Solutions Providers”. WE helps rejuvenate the contours of advisory practices thru a vast array of proprietary modular solutions. WE is also the governing body and grantor of the professional designation - Chartered Wealth Engineer (ChWE). Learn more at: MyWEHub.com, https://www.myihub.net/, Video Overview: https://myihub.net/About_Covr_Advisor.mp4