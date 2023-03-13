Israeli Court Rejects Bistricer’s Murchinson Motion In Lawsuit filed by Nano Dimension respect to their Ilegal Shareholder Meeting

Court Hearing is set to June 18th, 2023

/EIN News/ -- Waltham, Mass., March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM, “Nano Dimension” or the “Company”), a leading supplier of Additively Manufactured Electronics (“AME”) and multi-dimensional polymer, metal & ceramic Additive Manufacturing (“AM”) 3D printers, announced today that the Israeli court decided that the preliminary hearing on the Company’s Statement of Claims filed against Marc Bistricer’s Murchinson, and its affiliates will be held as scheduled on June 18th, 2023. The court provided this decision further to Murchinson's motion to set an urgent court hearing and to shorten the procedures deadlines in order to reach a judgement before the date of the illegal Shareholder Meeting Murchinson called.

The court determined today that although it is within its authority to shorten deadlines, Bistricer’s Murchinson motion to expedite the hearing was rejected and the preliminary court hearing date remained as scheduled on June 18th, 2023.

As previously announced on January 30th, 2023 and on February 23rd, 2023, the notice of a special general meeting of the Company’s shareholders issued by Murchinson is invalid and failed to comply with requirements under applicable law, and therefore the Company filed its lawsuit in the courts in Israel seeking a declaratory judgment that the Murchinson meeting is illegal and seeking $10 million damages in relation to Murchinson’s illegal and bad faith actions.

Moreover, it is important to note that any cooperation with the illegal Shareholder Meeting is a direct violation of the Depository Agreement between the Company, Bank of New York Mellon (the depositary) and the ADS holders , as well the Company's Articles of Association.

The Nano Dimension Board of Directors urges shareholders to take no action and disregard any materials or WHITE proxy cards they may receive. Nano Dimension will inform its shareholders if and when a valid and duly called meeting will be held.

The Nano Dimension Board of Directors and management team are committed to continuing to act in the best interest of the Company and all of its shareholders and in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations, as well as with the Company’s Articles of Association.

