Media Advisory – Newport News Shipbuilding Apprentice School to Host Commencement Ceremony for 200 Graduates

What: HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding division will host commencement exercises for the class of 2022 graduates of The Newport News Shipbuilding Apprentice School. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin will offer the keynote address. Members of the news media are invited to attend the graduation ceremony. This event is NOT open to the general public, but will be livestreamed: https://hii.com/events/nns-as-graduation. When: 10 a.m., Saturday March 18

(Media asked to check-in by 9:30 a.m.) Where: Liberty Live Church

1021 Big Bethel Road

Hampton, Virginia, 23666 RSVP: Confirmation of media attendance is required. Please RSVP by noon on Thursday, March 16 to:



Todd Corillo

Todd.T.Corillo@hii-co.com

(757) 688-3220 Details: The Newport News Shipbuilding Apprentice School accepts more than 200 apprentices per year. The school offers four- to eight-year, tuition-free apprenticeships in 19 trades and eight optional advanced programs. Apprentices work a 40-hour week and are paid for all work, including time spent in academic classes.



Through partnerships with Virginia Peninsula Community College, Tidewater Community College and Old Dominion University, The Apprentice School’s academic program provides the opportunity to earn associate degrees in business administration, engineering and engineering technology and bachelor’s degrees in mechanical or electrical engineering.

About HII



HII (NYSE: HII) is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII’s mission is to deliver the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world.

As the nation’s largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 43,000 strong. For more information, visit:

