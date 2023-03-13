CE meets with Minister of General Administration of Customs while in Beijing

MACAU, March 13 - he Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, today met with Mr Yu Jianhua, Minister of the General Administration of Customs, to exchange views on promoting development of the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin and Macao’s appropriate economic diversification.

Mr Ho was in Beijing for the closing of the first session of the 14th National People's Congress.

Mr Ho expressed his thanks to the General Administration of Customs for paying close attention to Macao’s development, and giving strong support to policies favouring the advancement of the Cooperation Zone. Since the inauguration of the Cooperation Zone on 17 September 2021, there had been various forms of support from the Central Government and other relevant authorities, in terms of injecting impetus to the Cooperation Zone

Guangdong and Macao had been pushing forward with the project, in line with the Master Plan of the Development of the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin. It was hoped that policy regarding a “first-tier” relatively-relaxed form of customs control, and a “second-tier” stricter form of customs control, would be in place during the current year, as such steps would effectively promote further integration between Macao and Hengqin, and bring greater convenience for people travelling between the two places, said Mr Ho.

The Chief Executive talked about the MSAR Government’s strategic effort relating to the “1+4” approach to supporting Macao’s appropriate economic diversification, to ameliorate Macao’s shortcomings in terms of land area and high density of population. The "1+4" appropriate diversification development strategy aimed to enrich Macao’s function as “One Centre” for integrated tourism and leisure, while facilitating the development of four nascent industries, namely the “Big Health” industry; modern financial services; high and new technology; and convention and exhibition, sports, commercial and trade industries.

In the meantime, the MSAR Government was committed to advancing the Cooperation Zone, in a bid to speed up the city’s development, while further integrating Macao into the country’s overall development, added Mr Ho.

Minister Yu expressed his gratitude to the MSAR Government for its cooperation in combatting smuggling; for its compliance with epidemic prevention and control measures during the pandemic; and for its support over day-to-day customs affairs. For a long time, the customs authorities of the two places had been in close communication and had carried out practical cooperation in maintaining economic and trade security, and in protecting the livelihoods of the people of Macao, all to remarkably positive effect.

The General Administration of Customs attached great importance to the work relating to the Cooperation Zone, and would continue to listen to the opinions of the MSAR Government regarding this matter. The General Administration of Customs was dedicated to deepening reform and innovation; to supporting the high-quality development of the Cooperation Zone; to promoting the progress of related work; and to ensuring smooth implementation within this year of the Cooperation Zone’s “first-tier” relatively-relaxed form of customs administration and its “second-tier” stricter form of customs control, said Mr Yu.

Macao was an important part of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, noted Mr Yu. The General Administration of Customs would implement the Central Government’s policies and measures supporting Macao’s overall development, he added. The General Administration of Customs would also fully support Macao’s effort toward: adequate economic development; the enhancement of people’s livelihoods; and the enhancement of the city’s integration into national development, said Mr Yu.

Also present at the meeting were the Chief-of-Office of the Chief Executive’s Office, Ms Hoi Lai Fong, and other leading officials at the General Administration of Customs, Mr Wang Lingjun, and Mr Zhao Zenglian,