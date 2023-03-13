Submit Release
URI women’s basketball has more to play for, selected to WNIT field

The University of Rhode Islands women's basketball team continue to set new marks.

On Sunday night, after the NCAA men's and women's tournament field was revealed, the Rams learned that they too have some games left to play. URI has earned a postseason bid to the WNIT for the second straight season, and will be among five teams from the Atlantic 10. Rhode Island received an at-large bid after Massachusetts earned the auto-bid. 

Coach Tammi Reiss will become the only coach in program history to lead the Rams to two straight postseason appearances.

A season ago, the Rams hosted their first-ever WNIT game at the Ryan Center. Rhody eventually fell to Quinnipiac in just the second postseason appearance in program history.

Rhode Island was last in action at the Atlantic 10 Tournament, reaching the semifinal for the first time in 20 years. The Rams are 24-6 on the season for the first time in program history. Round 1 game times and matchups will be announced Monday.

