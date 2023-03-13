Women’s basketball earns second straight WNIT bid

University of Rhode Island Press Release

KINGSTON, R.I. — Rhode Island women’s basketball has earned a postseason bid to the WNIT for the second straight season, announced Sunday. The 64-team field was announced following the NCAA Tournament Selections, and features five teams from the Atlantic 10. Rhode Island received an at-large bid after Massachusetts earned the auto-bid.

A season ago, the Rams hosted their first-ever WNIT game at the Ryan Center. Rhody eventually fell to Quinnipiac in just the second postseason appearance in program history. Rhode Island head coach Tammi Reiss , the 2022-23 Atlantic 10 Coach of the Year, will be the only coach in program history to lead the Rams to two straight postseason appearances.

Rhode Island was last in action at the Atlantic 10 Tournament, reaching the semifinal for the first time in 20 years. The Rams are 24-6 on the season for the first time in program history.

Bracket released with matchups, Round 1 game times on Monday, March 13.

Round 1 – March 15-17

Round 2 – March 18-21

Round 3 – March 22-24

Quarterfinals – March 25-27

Semifinals – March 28-29

Championship – Saturday, April 1 at 5:30 p.m. ET (broadcast by CBS Sports Network)