Scutari Statement on the Retirement of Senator Fred Madden

TRENTON – Senate President Nick Scutari issued the following statement on the announced retirement of Senator Fred Madden:

 

“Senator Fred Madden’s retirement will be a real loss to the Senate, the residents of the Fourth District and the people of New Jersey. With a career of dedicated public service, including two decades in the Legislature, his accomplishments will leave a legacy of success. He worked tirelessly to improve the lives of working people, to make mental health services more available, and to protect the safety of communities throughout the state. Fred has been a great colleague and a good friend. I extend my appreciation for his public service and my best wishes to Fred and his family.”

